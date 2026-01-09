Braves Add Pitcher with Upside Off Waivers, DFA Another Infielder

The Atlanta Braves once again swap out a position player for more pitching depth. The team announced Friday afternoon that they have claimed right-hander George Soriano off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. In a corresponding move, they designated Brett Wisely for assignment.

It is unknown yet if he will take the 40-man roster spot, but it can be presumed for now.

Soriano saw action with the Miami Marlins over the past three seasons in the majors. He was put on waivers by the team in November, and the Orioles picked him up. They ultimately DFA’d him earlier this week, allowing the Braves to scoop him up.

In 72 mlb games, he has an 8.35 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP across 118 innings pitched. He averages around a strikeout per inning. His biggest upside is velocity. He averages just over 95 mph.

His Triple-A numbers are pretty favorable. He had a 2.32 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP over 42 2/3 innings pitched in 2025. Assuming he is with the organization in a couple of months, perhaps there is something the Braves could harness here.

At the very least, he could add some depth to Gwinnett and be available in case they need the extra bullpen arm. However, the jump to the majors, as seen just by Soriano, can be a big one. Figuring out what gets him that extra edge is easier said than done, but this one could be worth seeing what they can do.

Meanwhile, Wisely is off the 40-man roster after a rather short stint with the Braves organization. The Braves claimed him off waivers from the Giants in mid-September. He appeared in four games, went hitless, walked three other times, and that’s all she wrote. Wisely provided a depth option, but there are other infielders the Braves can turn to to fill that role. Vidal Bruján suffered a similar fate earlier this week for the same reason.

His fate is to be determined now that he is off the 40-man roster. We’ll see what becomes of him in the next few days.

The Braves have been pitcher-focused over the past couple of days. They claimed left-hander Ken Waldichuk off waivers from the A’s on Thursday and shortly after reportedly signed right-hander Blayne Enlow to an MiLB deal.

Unlike the other moves, Soriano is solely a bullpen arm. He isn’t a starting pitcher, but he provides that depth, which could potentially be valuable.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI