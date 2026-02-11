Braves Place Another Pitcher on Injured List, Bring Back Infielder

The Atlanta Braves aren't done with their injury updates for day one of spring training workouts. The team announced they placed relief pitcher Joe Jiménez on the 60-day injured list due to left articular cartilage injury. This is an injury in the knee, which has been plaguing Jiménez for over a year now.

In the same announcement, the Braves also announced that they brought back infielder Brett Wisely in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Cash considerations was the return. He returns a month after he was initially traded by the Braves to the Rays.

Make that two pitchers bound for the 60-day injured list in one day. Spencer Schwellenbach was moved there due to right elbow inflammation. Manager Walt Weiss said on Tuesday that there was no issue with his UCL. They're hoping it's bone spurs.

However, while Schwellenbach had a setback, catching everyone by surprise, Jiménez's latest stint on the injured list was anticipated. General manager Alex Anthopoulos said over the offseason that they weren't confident in Jiménez's availability for the 2026 season. This contributed to the signing of Robert Suarez, who will report once his visa issues are settled.

The first mention of a setback came in August, which came during a pregame availability update from Brian Snitker. However, a procedure in response to the setback came in October. Before that, he had been progressing and throwing down in North Port.

Jiménez pitched to a 2.62 ERA in his most recent season in the majors back in 2024. He picked up three saves, but typically had the eighth inning under lock across 68 1/3 innings pitched. In case anyone was curious, he had 27 holds, which means he kept the opponent at bay in a save situation for the next reliever.

Meanwhile, Wisely will provide the Braves with, you guessed it, another option in the system. He's likely not going to be a major player in vying for a big league roster spot. He was recently designated for assignment, and the Braves will likely assign him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

It's certainly been a turbulet first day of spring training. Just remember that we're a week and a half from actual Grapefruit League games. We'll see what unfolds as workouts continue.

