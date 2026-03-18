Braves Reassign Catcher in Latest Spring Training Move

The Atlanta Braves made an expected move regarding a catcher with the team in spring training. They announced Wednesday afternoon that they reassigned Jair Camargo to minor league camp. There are now 42 players in big league camp.

Camargo is a new member of the team's system. After spending time with the Dodgers and then the Twins, the team signed him to a minor league contract back in July. They retained him for the 2026 season and brought him to spring training as a non-roster invite.

In 11 spring training games, he batted .188 with an .860 OPS, two home runs and three RBIs. All three of his hits were for extra bases. When he mustered a hit, he made it count. He provides an option in the minor leagues for catchers. However, there are a few options ahead of him in line.

To start the season, the expected plan is that Drake Baldwin is the starting catcher, and Jonah Heim will be the backup. When Sean Murphy finishes his recovery from hip surgery, he will slide in and work in tandem with Baldwin.

Heim could potentially stay on the roster as the third catcher since both Baldwin and Murphy are expected to see time at catcher as well to get both bats in the lineup. What would be helpful in this scenario is if there is a need for a late-game substitution, they have another catcher to turn to. If one of them is the DH, they. can't move to catcher without forfeiting said DH.

The pitcher would have to enter the lineup, a la classic National League baseball. However, for some, they may like to see that happen. For teams trying to have the best chance in all nine spots in the lineup, it's a tough scenario to be in. No manager is interested in having to think about a double switch in 2026.

Beyond them, they also have veteran catcher Sandy León, whom the Braves have turned to before. He was brought up twice last season. The first time was when they were trying both Baldwin and Murphy in the lineup together, and then again when Murphy went down with his season-ending injury.

Chadwick Tromp was brought back this season. He has been the backup catcher for the Braves in the past.

So, Camargo is likely going to be a key option for Triple-A Gwinnett, but an opportunity is still a good one. If they need a catcher, and he's available, that could be good enough.

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