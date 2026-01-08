Right-handed Starter Headed to Braves on MiLB Contract

The Atlanta Braves have been working on their pitching depth on Thursday. According to MiLB Central's Chase Ford, they signed right-hander Blayne Enlow to a minor league contract. The 26-year-old is a career minor leaguer who has spent time in the Twins and Giants systems.

Enlow has a 4.08 ERA along with a 1.34 WHIP and 389 strikeouts during his minor league career. He was originally a third-round pick by the Twins in 2017. He reached Triple-A for the first time in 2023, but has yet to reach the majors.

While he's been effective as high as the Double-A level, he has struggled to find his footing in Triple-A. He has a 7.98 ERA in 17 games, 16 starts, at that level of play. He spent most of the 2024 season injured and then went unsigned in 2025. According to his transaction log, the most recent activity before this was that he elected free agency in November 2024.

There is no information regarding what stood out to the Braves about him. However, he's getting another chance to pitch in affiliated baseball. It is unknown if he has an invite to Spring Training. He previously pitched in Spring Training during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Enlow is the second addition to the Braves' pitching depth on the day. Earlier on Thursday, the team announced that it had claimed left-hander Ken Waldichuk off waivers from The Athletics. In a corresponding move, they designated utility player Vidal Brujan for assignment.

These mark their first moves of the new year. There was a quiet period around the holidays this offseason. Now, they continue to set up their roster for the 2026 season.

Both pitchers coming in provide options, in theory, for the starting rotation. However, it's unlikely that either will have an impact in that role barring something drastic. After last season, it doesn't hurt to have the options in the system. There were points where the team was left scrambling to find starting pitching options.

It's unlikely that five starters end up on the 60-day injured at once again. However, moves like these can help better equip them for if something goes awry.

