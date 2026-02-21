Braves Ready to Put Faith in Reliever Joel Payamps This Spring

Joel Payamps time with the Atlanta Braves last season was brief, to say the least. He saw action in two games, and he allowed an earned run in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Despite initially being removed from the 40-man and electing free agency, the Braves chose to bring him back on an MLB contract.

The gamble is worth one-year, $2.25 million. It doesn't seem too crazy, but when evaluating his season as a whole, it comes as a surprise. Before finding himself in Atlanta, his time in Milwaukee came to an end with a whimper.

After serving as a key arm in their bullpen for the previous three seasons, he spiraled in 2025. He pitched to a 7.23 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP in 28 appearances. After his second time being designated for assignment in 2025, the Braves scooped him up on the waiver wire. Now, he'll have a chance to prove he still has it.

Despite the major league contract, Payamps doesn't appear to have an guarantees. However, the Braves are willing to put some faith into him this spring to see if he can be ready for the real thing. He's developed a previous track record that they feel warrants it.

"He's a guy that's done it before, and had success and been in the biggest parts of big games, and those guys are hard to find in the bullpen," manager Walt Weiss said on Friday. "They looked good today, and velocity looks good. He's got the slider, so that'd be big for us."

Payamps threw a live batting practice on Friday against Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Jurickson Profar. There weren't official stats to track, but he appeared to have held his own based on what was observable in North Port.

Weiss had a similar sentiment after that, as well as some confidence in fellow reliever Aaron Bummer. It's a positive word as spring training games are set to get underway for the Braves on Saturday. It's not determined when we'll see him in a game, but he's going to get his chance, and it's likely he'll see action early on.

If he joins the bullpen, he'll join a staff that is expected to consist of Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez, Bummer, Tyler Kinley and Dylan Lee. Some other potential arms for the bullpen include Joey Wentz, if he doesn't make the rotation, Ian Hamilton, Danny Young and whoever can prove themselves on a minor league contract.

There are still a few open bullpen spots for the taking. Payamps has a shot to be one of them and is a likely frontrunner to nab a spot. He just has to keep himself ahead once the live action truly gets underway.

