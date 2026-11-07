What FanGraphs Steamer Projects for Key Braves Position Players in 2027

The Atlanta Braves turn the page and get prepared for the 2027 season. With that, the projections are starting to come in for each player across the majors.

Here, we'll take a look at what Fangrahs' steamer projections call for with five of the Braves key positions players who are locked in to be back next season.

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Steamer Projection: .262 avg, .816 OPS, 2.9 fWAR, 22 home runs, 66 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 125 games

It's clear the expectation has become that Acuña will miss time, and that missed time will cause his stats to take somewhat of a hit. For the record, this is still a good season, but it's not the All-Star stats that many would expect.

One healthy season would likely change the projections for 2028, but that has to actually happen.

Matt Olson

Steamer Projection: .251 avg, .813 OPS, 2.7 fWAR, 31 home runs, 90 RBIs, 141 games

Ok, there's already a glaring projected stat here. This projecs Olson to miss 21 games. I get projects are based on averages that don't necessarily take Iron Man streaks into account, but that's still noteworthy.

It's very unlikely that he misses a game, let alone 21.

Let's make a quick 162-game adjustment to the counting stats: 36 home runs and 105 RBIs. It's not much of a bump, but it's been adjusted at least.

In all fareness to the projected batting average and OPS, he's batted .257 with an .822 OPS over his last three seasons. They're more than fair.

Michael Harris II

Steamer Projection: .284 avg, .798 OPS, 4.0 fWAR, 25 home runs, 89 RBIs, 143 games

Harris' latest projections take his 2026 surge into account. However, they're anticipating the numbers to be a bit below than the .294 average and .812 OPS he posted. It's an attempt to balance the surge with previous performance. If he repeats his success in 2027, the projects will become more favorable.

On the bright, he's expected to be mostly healthy. It's fewer games than the 155 he played in last season, but that's still essentially a full season.

Ozzie Albies

Steamer Projection: .250 avg, .723 OPS, 1.8 fWAR, 19 home runs, 71 RBIs, 147 games

The late regular-season slump did not fully define Albies for his expectations for next season. For the most part, they're expecting him to repeat his performance from last season, even if the projections are a bit higher than the .237 average and .685 OPS he finished with in 2026.

If these are Albies' numbers, the Braves would take it. If he has a strong enough start, he could very well be an All-Star again. Keep in mind, at second base, you can have a solid enough season and be a strong candidate for the Midsummer Classic.

Austin Riley

Steamer Projection: .234 avg, .712 OPS, 1.4 fWAR, 21 home runs, 67 RBIs, 137 games

Some of these numbers would be an improvement. Last season, he batted .214 and finished with a .654 OPS. Last season, he had 19 home runs and 71 RBIs. These projections are comparable.

The projections fall in line with his second-half numbers, which were a .238 average and a .711 OPS.

Many would like to see Riley complete the comeback arc and return to form. He has to prove that.

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