Where Atlanta Braves Players Stand Early in All-Star Voting

The push to get players into the starting lineup for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game is in full swing. The Atlanta Braves have been revealed to be in good standing in the voting early on.

Five players on the team are in position to advance to the next round of voting, with two of them leading the way at their positions.

Despite being missing for a month due to injury, Drake Baldwin leads the way in the voting for the starting catching position in the National League. He has a commanding lead with 972,813 votes. Dodgers catcher Will Smith is a distant second with 662,883 votes.

Ozzie Albies is in first at second base. His 517,147 give him a solid lead over Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (399,729 votes).

Matt Olson is in second place among National League first baseman. Current Dodgers and former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is ahead of him 870,606 votes to 802,848. It's a decent lead, so we'll see if Olson can gain some ground. Even if not, he's well ahead of Bryce Harper, who in third place with 651,792 votes.

Over in the outfield, two Braves players are in the top six, which, for that position, would punch your ticket to the next round of voting. Ronald Acuña Jr. is second in the voting with 693,472 votes, and Michael Harris II is third with 635,473 votes. Both have a comfortable lead over those after them.

Some other Braves players are top-five their positions. Austin Riley is fourth among third baseman with 353,394 votes. Dominic Smith is third among designated hitters with 371,508 votes. Riley isn't that far behind the top-two spots. He's about 30,000 behind. Smith is way behind even second place. He's behind Kyle Schwarber by nearly half a million votes and about 800,000 votes behind Shohei Ohtani.

Phase 1 of the voting ends on June 25 at noon EDT. Phase 2 begins at noon ET on Monday, June 29. The next phase will last until noon EDT on Thursday, July 2. The All-Star rosters will be revealed on Saturday, July 4.

So, even if there are Braves players who are not voted to start the game, they still have a chance to make it as part of the reserves, as well as the pitchers who are selected.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be held in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 14.

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