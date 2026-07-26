Should Bullpen Role Be Long-Term Plan for Braves RHP Didier Fuentes?

There is a reality that is coming. It may not be after this season, but it's ahead. That reality is that the Atlanta Braves will need a new closer soon. Raisel Iglesias, at 36 years old, is near the end of his career.

He's looked as sharp as ever, but he's on a one-year deal. This very well could be his swan song, especially now that he's finally gotten the chance to be an All-Star.

Filling his shoes is difficult, but there are options. Robert Suarez is the obvious candidate to take his spot, but there is a young arm who could, and perhaps should, fill more high-leverage spots to help cover the gap: Didier Fuentes.

The 21-year-old right-hander was sharp again on Saturday, when the Braves lost to the Orioles on a walk-off, 3-2. Apart from one or two pitches, he did exactly what he needed to do. He struck out three and walked none over 1 2/3 innings. The two hits he allowed were the run that scored and the batter who ended the game.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was a little nervous going out there," Fuentes said via Franco García translating. "Obviously, I wanted to do everything I could to help the team win. Just another opportunity for me to learn and to grow and to keep getting better

He's only gotten better as he has continued to take the mound in this current role. His future could still be as a starting pitcher, but maybe a longer stint in the bullpen could prove to be beneficial to him and the Braves.

Even if Iglesias sticks around, it may be a wise move just because of how well he's looked. He owns a 2.01 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP all while pitching in a variety of different spots. He's building up that crucial experience that will make him an important arm in the team's plans for years to come.

Picture this. Suarez is the closer, and Fuentes is the usual setup man. If they need him to pitch earlier or later, the Braves have the confidence in him to have that option with him.

Now, this isn't to advocate to leave him the bullpen for his whole career. He should get the chance again, in time, to be a starter. If it doesn't work later on, then we'll have an even longer-term discussion.

What would the benefit of waiting longer be? He's young. It could be good for his development. Starting pitchers off as relievers used to be more common. If a pitcher is having it too easy in Triple-A and needs that middle challenge before becoming a big league starter, this works.

If you need an example to get on board with the idea, look no further than the ace of the staff, Chris Sale. His first career start didn't come until his third season. He made 79 appearances and picked up 12 innings before that moment. He was still only 23 years old at that point.

Since then, he's gone on to be a future Hall of Famer. It's one prime example, but it's an excellent one to have on hand.

When something isn't broken, it doesn't need to be fixed. The potential is there. It needs the chance to fully blosom.

Note: The quote used in this story was sourced from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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