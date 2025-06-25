Braves' Ozzie Albies Makes Top 5 on Dubious List
Traditional statistics such as batting average, slugging percentage and runs produced (RBI and runs) don't always line up with the analytical statistics. But for Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies in 2025, they do.
Albies isn't really performing well in any statistic this season. One analytical category, though, may reveal just how bad the second baseman is struggling.
On Tuesday, baseball statistician Thomas Nestico shared a list of the top and bottom 10 players in Win Probability Add, which quantifies how much a player's actions with each offensive or defensive attempt he receives increases or decreases the likelihood of their team's win probability.
Albies has a negative score in WPA this season. It's also fifth lowest in the league. The Braves second baseman is only ahead of Kansas City Royals' MIchael Masset, Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds and a pair of Cincinnati Reds -- Matt McLain and Santiago Espinal.
Essentially, what the chart says is there's only four players in the entire MLB hurting their team's chances of winning more than Albies this season.
Other analytics also suggest the Braves second baseman has been well below average. Albies has a 0.6 WAR and 74 OPS+. During his 2023 All-Star season, Albies posted a 5.0 WAR and 126 OPS+.
Of course, it doesn't take a new-school baseball statistic to tell Albies isn't hitting well. Baseball fans can tell that with the eye test.
His career-low .225 batting average and .626 OPS say that too.
Last season, Albies experienced a "down season" with a .251 average and .707 OPS. The Braves would probably love to be getting that from the second baseman right now.
In 2023, Albies slashed .280/.336/.513 with 33 home runs, 109 RBI and 96 runs in 148 games.
There's still half a season to go. Hopefully, Albies can turn things around soon. The second baseman rediscovering his power would go a long way to helping the Braves offense improve and the team getting back into playoff contention.
But Albies has been struggling for more than a year, and his WPA is a clear indication he's a liability right now in the Braves lineup.