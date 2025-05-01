Braves Named Potential Trade Spot for $73 Million Starting Pitcher
The Atlanta Braves are testing their starting pitching depth to begin the 2025 season.
Ace Spencer Strider began the season still recovering from 2024 surgery and is back on the injured list. Fellow right-hander Reynaldo López is also sidelined and may not pitch again this season.
With that in mind, perhaps the Braves could be interested in adding another "López."
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly named the Braves as one of several teams that could pursue Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo López before the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
"Given how thin the starting pitching market projects to be—especially if the Miami Marlins hold on to [Sandy] Alcántara—Pablo López could become one of the most attractive names available if the Twins are willing to consider offers for the 29-year-old righty," wrote Kelly.
"Who would be a fit? Well, probably just about every team in contention. We previously mentioned the Cubs, Mets, Yankees and Padres as possible fits for Alcántara. Those teams would make sense for López, should he be available, as could the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros."
Whether the Braves consider a López trade could depend on their starting rotation health closer to the deadline. Atlanta's place in the NL East standings could impact how aggressive general manager Alex Anthopoulos is as well. The Braves have yet to spend a day above .500 this season, but they are playing a lot better over the past two weeks.
López wouldn't just be an addition for the 2025 season. The Twins signed him to a four-year, $73.5 million contract two years ago. The deal doesn't expire until after the 2027 season.
If a team acquires López at the MLB deadline, then the organization will need to accept paying the right-hander $21.75 million each of the next two years.
López made the All-Star team during his first season with the Twins in 2023. During that season, he went 11-8 with a 3.66 ERA.
Through five starts this season, López is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.000 WHIP and 26 strikeouts with only four walks in 28 innings.
The 29-year-old is 56-51 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.175 WHIP and 9.3 K/9 rate in 163 MLB appearances during his career.