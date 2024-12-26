Proposed Trade Ships Braves $74 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher
While free agent pitching options are dwindling, new potential trade targets could be emerging for the Atlanta Braves. If the Braves wish to add a new starting pitcher this offseason, a trade is now likely their best option.
On Dec. 24, The Sporing News' Jackson Roberts proposed the idea that the Braves acquire Minnesota Twins right-hander Pablo López.
"López would be exactly what the Braves need--a fifth star to round out what could be one of the game's most dominant rotations," Roberts wrote. "He's also proven his durability more than the rest of the current Braves rotation, which would represent a crucial insurance policy."
In his trade proposal, Roberts had the Braves send three prospects to the Twins for López -- two pitchers, Hurston Waldrep and Carter Holton, and catcher Nick Montgomery. Waldrep is the No. 3-ranked prospect in Atlanta's minor league system. Holton and Montgomery are Top 25 prospects in the Braves organization but not currently ranked in the Top 10.
"Because the Braves would be eating all of López's salary, they would only have to give up one top-10 prospect in return.," Roberts added. "Though Holton and Montgomery could still turn into quality big-leaguers, the Twins would be banking on Waldrep to become a star."
The Twins signed Lopez to a 4-year, $73.5 million contract extension in April 2023. That puts him under contract through the 2027 season.
But ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Dec. 19 that Minnesota has "listened" to trade offers for the right-hander this offseason. That report and the Twins ownership change was the basis for Roberts' trade proposal.
López posted a 15-10 record with a 4.08 ERA and 1.192 WHIP with 198 strikeouts in 185.1 innings during 2024. He has pitched at least 180 innings each of the past three seasons.
The Braves could be interested in López because of his ability to pitch a lot of innings. Atlanta didn't have a single starter throw 180 frames in 2024. Of the three starters who amassed 165-plus innings for the Braves, two of them (Max Fried and Charlie Morton) are not expected to return (Fried definitely won't be back).
The question, though, is whether the Braves would be willing to give up Waldrep, who could be Atlanta's next starting pitcher star. He may not be ready to pitch a lot of innings at the MLB level in 2025. But if the organization strongly believes he will succeed at the highest level, it's going to be difficult to justify giving him up for a depth starter.
Even if that depth starter could greatly help the Braves in the immediate future.