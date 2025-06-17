Braves Encouraged to 'Bench' $58 Million Asset
Right-handed relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias could be on his way back. The Atlanta Braves former closer has pitched two scoreless frames since losing his ninth-inning role with the team following a blown save on June 5.
But Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller argued this week that the Braves shouldn't bother trying to find out if Iglesias is moving out of his slump.
Instead, Miller argued the Braves should "bench" the reliever. On Tuesday, Miller included Iglesias on a list of eight MLB players that "should be benched."
"Across his full four-pitch repertoire, Iglesias' velocity is down about one mph from what it was last season," wrote Miller.
"The slider that used to be his best whiff-inducing pitch has been relentlessly demolished, already allowing as many home runs off sliders (five) as he did in the previous five seasons combined. Opponents are also hitting his changeup more consistently than ever before.
"Releasing him and his $16 million salary is probably out of the question for Atlanta, but it should start deploying him in low-leverage situations until he at least shows some signs of being ready and able to deliver the goods again. Because a blown save in a hold spot within the next week could be the final straw, both for Iglesias and the team's 2025 season."
Iglesias' first appearance after his demotion came in the eighth inning with the Braves leading 5-1. On Friday, he pitched with the Braves leading 7-4.
It's easy to argued Iglesias shouldn't pitch even when the Braves lead by three or four. Everything Miller argued about Iglesias' slider and change-up is absolutely correct. He has gotten shelled often this season.
But who do the Braves trust instead, especially if Iglesias isn't released and remains on the roster?
Although they are losing more than expected, the Braves have played a lot of close games. So, they have to trust someone in the bullpen because there's so many high-leverage situations.
Other Atlanta relievers such as Pierce Johnson, Enyel De Los Santos and Aaron Bummer haven't exactly been shut down either.
Dylan Lee owns the best ERA in Atlanta's bullpen. His last three outings have all been ninth-inning assignments.
But somebody has to pitch the eighth, and the Braves aren't scoring enough runs this season where the eighth inning isn't a key bullpen role.
With not a lot of other options in the bullpen and few runs scored, unless the Braves completely move on from Iglesias, they can't really afford to not use him.
Even if, based on his 2025 performance, that's what he deserves.