Braves Sign Flame-Throwing International Pitcher to $1.8 Million Contract: Report
The Atlanta Braves have continued adding international players on the first day of the international signing period. Baseball reporter Francys Romero tweeted the Braves signed 16-year-old Dominican Raudy Reyes.
The bonus deal in the contract was $1.8 million
The signing was anticipated all Wednesday afternoon, which marked the beginning of the international signing period in the MLB. At 16 years old, Reyes (this full name is Raudy Manuel Reyes Abreau) already stands at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. His fastball has also reportedly reached 102 mph.
"The right-hander had a growth spurt last year, changed his mechanics, and increased his fastball velocity from the low-90s to sitting 96-98 mph and topping out at a reported 102 — the Braves clocked him as high as 100 — while attracting the attention of numerous MLB organizations in recent months," wrote The Athletic MLB staff.
Other reporters on X tweeted that Reyes' fastball reaches around 101 mph.
Wednesday was a terrific day for the Braves, as they also signed Cuban outfielder Diego Tornes to a contract containing a $2.5 million bonus.
"Coupled with their signing of Tornes, 16, to a $2.5 million bonus, the Braves landed two among the top dozen in FanGraphs’ top 50 prospects rankings in this year’s international class," wrote The Athletic.
The Braves also signed Dominican shortstop Yassel Garcia on Wednesday. Former Braves international scout Luis Santos-Bejarán tweeted that Garcia has good contact at the plate.
Finally, the Braves signed outfielder Elias Reyno on Wednesday. They were also expected to sign two other Venezuelan shortstops -- Angel Carmona and Manuel Campos.
None of these players are likely to make Atlanta's MLB roster for several years. But it's still exciting that the Braves added so much talent on the very first day of the international signing period. The excitement may also be higher than normal because of Atlanta's relatively quiet offseason.