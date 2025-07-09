Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Set for Starting Lineup Return
After missing one game due to a late scratch, right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will return for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
The Braves announced their starting lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Athletics with Acuña back in the leadoff spot. He will also play his usual right field.
The Braves scratched Acuña hours prior to Tuesday's game because of lower back tightness. Eli White started in right field instead with left fielder Jurickson Profar in the leadoff spot.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported that team trainer George Poulis told Braves manager Brian Snitker that Acuña experienced discomfort in his lower back during Tuesday's batting practice. The Braves took no chances with the 2023 National League MVP, scratching him from the contest.
Nothing else was out of the ordinary for Acuña, who had an off day with his Braves teammates on Monday. The Braves also had a little extra rest between Sunday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles and the series opener with the Athletics on Tuesday because Sunday's game had a morning start time.
Bowman reported Tuesday that the team would evaluate Acuña over the next couple days before making a decision on his upcoming availability, including what he may or may not be able to do during All-Star week. Acuña is set to participate in Monday's Home Run Derby and start the All-Star Game next Tuesday at Truist Park.
The Braves have yet to say anything definitive about Acuña still participating in both events. But it's obviously a great sign he will be back in the lineup Wednesday.
Atlanta will be trying to bounce back after a 10-1 defeat to the Athletics on Tuesday in which the Braves allowed five home runs in the first three innings. Ironically, White accounted for the only Braves run with a solo homer in the fifth.
Acuña is batting .331 with a .450 on-base percentage and .561 slugging percentage in 40 games this season. He also has nine home runs, 18 RBI, 34 runs and four stolen bases to go with an impressive 1.011 OPS.