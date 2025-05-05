Braves Provide Pair of Ronald Acuña Injury Updates Ahead of Reds Series
It seems like the Atlanta Braves are giving Ronald Acuña Jr. updates before every series now, as he inches closer to a MLB return. On Monday, the Braves provided two updates to Acuña's injury status.
First, the team told reporters Monday that the 2023 National League MVP would visit his surgeon in Los Angeles one more time before beginning a rehab assignment. Acuña has been rehabbing in Florida.
But roughly an hour later, less than 90 minutes before first pitch in the home series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Braves provided another update, saying Acuña wouldn't need to return to Los Angeles to see his surgeon.
"Update: Acuña will NOT need to return to L.A. to see surgeon Neal ElAttrache," wrote The Athletic's David O'Brien on X (formerly Twitter). Team said ElAttrache told them today he doesn't need to return and it's up to Braves re: when he can begin rehab assignment.
"Team said Acuña will begin rehab games this month, but wasn't more specific."
MLB.com's Mark Bowman speculated that late May would be the most realistic target for Acuña to return to the Braves lineup. Obviously, the right fielder would begin a rehab assignment prior to that.
The AJC"s Justin Toscano reported the same details as O'Brien and Bowman.
It's a bit strange that the Braves essentially got their first Acuña update Monday incorrect and had to revise it an hour later. But it would be a lot worse if the revised update was bad news.
Acuña not needing to see his surgery is nothing but good news. That likely means a return to the field for a game for Acuña will happen sooner rather than later.
The Braves also provided an overall positive update on injured starting pitcher Spencer Strider on Monday.
"Spencer Strider played long toss yesterday, Brian Snitker said," Toscano wrote on X. "Process is moving along nicely, Snit said."
Bowman tweeted that Strider has yet to pitch on the mound since his last start. The Braves have also not yet announced when the right-hander will be back on a mound again.
Strider began the 2025 regular season on the injured list because of 2024 elbow procedure. After one start, the Braves placed him back on the IL on April 21 because of a right hamstring strain he suffered while throwing in between starts.
"It was just one of those freak things," Braves manager Brian Snitker said, via Bowman. "You can do everything right and still have something happen, which he does. It's just a freak thing."
Acuña is working his way back from the left ACL tear he sustained last May. The right fielder tore his right ACL in July 2021.