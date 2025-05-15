Rookies Have Braves Pointed in Right Direction
Rookie catcher Drake Baldwin led the Atlanta Braves to the .500 mark Tuesday night versus the Washington Nationals. Baldwin and rookie starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver led the Braves back to .500 on Thursday afternoon.
Smith-Shawver won his third game of the season while giving up just one unearned run on two hits over six innings. Smith-Shawver and Baldwin were an excellent battery, as the right-hander also walked just two and struck out six during the 5-2 victory.
"Just overall pitching, it might have been better than the no-hitter game," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters after the win. "Life on the fastball. His curveball was playing today. Threw some good splits.
"I was worried how he started. I was like, 'Oh my God. Is he going to have enough?' Then he kind of got a second-wind and started playing catch again. The velocity stayed. Such a live fastball, and they've got to be aware of it.
"The secondary stuff is starting to get better too."
At the plate, Baldwin went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI to lead the Braves to a series win against the Nationals.
With the victory Thursday afternoon, the Braves moved back to an even record at 22-22.
Smith-Shawver has allowed only one earned run in his past 19.2 innings. His season ERA dropped to 2.33 after Thursday.
"I'm feeling pretty good with my stuff and just kind of how my body is moving right now," Smith-Shawver said. "Been trying to build up on it and just kind of stay in the same place and just keep the routine the same and keep trying to put some things together and some pitches together and execute what I can."
Smith-Shawver has been an excellent placeholder for injured ace Spencer Strider, supplying the Braves more than quality pitching during his last few starts.
Likewise, Baldwin is filling holes for the Braves offense. Atlanta went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position Thursday afternoon. Baldwin was one of three Braves hitters that went 1-for-1 in the situation.
The rookie catcher is 9-for-12 in his past four games. He's recorded multiple hits in each of his last three starts. Baldwin recorded three hits Thursday while batting second for the first time this season.
The impact Smith-Shawver and Baldwin have made early this season reminds Snitker of what Strider and center fielder Michael Harris II did in 2022.
"That's the cool thing about this. You can develop guys and they come up and they're yours," Snitker said. "You drafted them, and they're doing well. The organization is proud of those guys that they can handle themselves like this, and they are both handling it great."
The question going forward is how the Braves continue to get their rookies opportunities. The team announced after Thursday's game that Strider will return next week.
Behind the plate, Baldwin is currently splitting time with veteran catcher Sean Murphy.
But Thursday was another reminder to Snitker and the Braves that the team has to find playing time for both Baldwin and Smith-Shawver. The rookies are quickly becoming key components to Atlanta's success.