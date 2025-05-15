Braves Spencer Strider Set to Return During Road Trip
Right-hander Spencer Strider is set to make his return to the Atlanta Braves rotation. A rehab assignment need not apply. Manager Brian Snitker said on Thursday that Strider will be back when they head to Washington next week. The specific day hasn't been determined.
If it's on "normal" rest (five days) following his sim game on Wednesday, he would pitch the series opener against the Nationals on Tuesday.
He pitched five sim "innings" against some Triple-A hitters (Conner Capel and Cody Milligan being two of them) who drove down from Gwinnett to participate. He was able to throw more than 60% of his pitches for strikes and made use of five pitches: four-seamer, slider, changeup, cutter and curveball.
Strider also played in the field a bit, simulating grounds and slow rollers back to the mound. Most were tossed over to first, but one was sent over to second base - work on getting the lead runners and turning two.
They wanted him in the more controlled environment that a rehab game wouldn't provide, and they were satisfied with the decision.
His four-seamer sat between 93 and 94 with a couple that hit 95. It was lower than what we're used to seeing but Snitker nor pitching coach Rick Kranitz were concerned. They liked how his pitches looked.
Strider has made one appearance for the Braves since returning from his recovery from a UCL injury. He pitched five innings, allowed two earned runs on five hits and walk while striking out five Toronto Blue Jays batters.
Ahead of his second start, he injured his hamstring playing catch. Nothing was said to look out of the ordinary when it happened. It was revealed to be a Grade 1 hamstring injury.
With the success of the Braves starting rotation as of a late, Snitker is going to have a tough time deciding who will move to the bullpen. He said after the 5-2 win against the Nationals on Thursday that a six-man rotation was not an option. The most likely candidates would be Grant Holmes, who has experience coming out of the bullpen, and Bryce Elder, who started the season in Triple-A.