Savannah Bananas Dropping into Truist Park During 2025 World Tour
“Banana Ball” is coming to Atlanta in 2025. The Savannah Bananas have announced their schedule for the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour. There will be two dates at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, on March 29 and March 30.
The Bananas will take on their classic rival, The Party Animals. It will be their first stop in Truist Park and their second time coming to the Atlanta area. In March 2024, they played three dates in Gwinnett at Coolray Park - the home of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.
The Savannah Bananas are essentially the baseball equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team. They’re a barnstorming team that puts their own spin on the sport.
The Savannah Bananas were founded as a summer wooden bat team in 2016. However, as their “Banana Ball” gained national notoriety, they disbanded the collegiate team to go all in on the barnstorming phenomenon.
Along with The Party Animals, the Savannah Bananas have added two more teams into the mix: The Firefighters and The Texas Tailgators. The Tailgators are an incoming team replacing “The Visitors.” The Tailgators are exclusively playing games in Texas - at least for the 2025 World Tour.
However, unlike the Washington Generals, the classic Globetrotters’ opponent, the Party Animals aren’t there to just lose to the Savannah Bananas. If you attend the game at Truist Park, you’re going to an event where either team could end up winning.
Due to high demand, tickets are awarded through a lottery system.
So, What Exactly is Banana Ball?
We’re glad you finally asked.
Here is how Banana Ball differentiates itself from baseball. First, the scoring is different. There are still runs, but they are used as part of different scoring methods. If a team outscores an opponent in an inning, that team gets a point. There is one exception. In the final inning, every run counts like a point.
There is a two-hour time limit. For that reason, they have to be strict about a few things: No stepping out of the box, no mound visits and no walks. If there is ball four, the batter gets to sprint. Every defensive player has to touch the ball before it becomes live and they can go after the sprint.
Also, no bunting. As they put it, "bunting sucks" and the batter is ejected accordingly.
Hitters can also steal first on a wild pitch or past ball. You’re out if a fan catches a ball. There is a tiebreaker after two hours call the Showdown Tiebreaker.
Oh, and Banana Ball does require you to act like a normal ballplayer. Dude’s are in cowboy hats, shirtless, they dance around on the field and have even worn stilts.
For a more in-depth look at the rules, you can find them on the Banana Ball website.
So, when you go, just allow yourself to enjoy the insanity.