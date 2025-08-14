Braves Urged to Shop Catcher on Trade Market During Offseason
Out of the playoff race, the focus around the Atlanta Braves has turned to what the team will do to get back into contention during 2026. One of the biggest lineup decisions the Braves will face is at designated hitter.
Veteran Marcell Ozuna will be a free agent and isn't expected to return. The narrative around the team is that's just fine because the Braves have two catchers -- Sean Murphy and rookie of the year front runner Drake Baldwin -- who could split duties behind the plate and at DH next season.
But not everyone is a fan of that idea. Georgia radio host Bill Shanks argued on social media Thursday that the Braves should instead entertain trade offers for Murphy.
"Sean Murphy is a catcher. He needs to catch 125 games a season to realize his full value, and the same for Baldwin," Shanks wrote on X. "The Braves need to take advantage of Murphy's rebuilt value this offseason and get something in return and have Baldwin be the main catcher in 2026."
Shanks tweeted that opinion in response to MLB writer Jason Foster posting analytics that he stated suggest Murphy is not worthy of serving as a part-time designated hitter.
Could Braves' Sean Murphy, Drake Baldwin Split Catcher, DH Spots in 2026?
The Braves didn't deal Ozuna at the MLB trade deadline. But the team has still begun trying the Murphy-Baldwin combination at catcher and designated hitter over the past month.
Since the All-Star break, manager Brian Snitker has deployed either Murphy or Baldwin in the DH spot 11 times. Baldwin has served as the designated hitter eight of those ocassions since July 19.
The strategy has worked really well with Baldwin at DH. The rookie is slashing .325/.386/.500 in 10 games as a DH this season. He is batting .283 with 12 home runs and an .842 OPS in 60 contests as a catcher.
But to Shanks' point, Murphy isn't holding up his end when in the DH spot. He is slashing .167/.231/.458 in six games as the team's designated hitter.
That's a small sample. But Murphy's OPS is 83 points higher when he's hitting in games as a catcher versus as the DH.
Having both Murphy and Baldwin would mean the Braves will have an All-Star worthy catcher behind the plate every day in 2026. With the DH in the National League now, the catcher not behind the plate would still get to hit every day for the Braves.
But if Murphy isn't behind the plate, his value is greatly diminished. He's an All-Star worthy catcher, not hitter. If he's not catching, Murphy is much closer to replacement level.
It'd be one thing if he's taken to the DH spot, but, he hasn't. Murphy owns a career .579 OPS in 48 games as a DH in his MLB career.
The two catchers could split opportunities while Murphy continues to mentor Baldwin in 2026. But Murphy will have a $15 million salary in 2025. That's money the team could spend on a higher quality designated hitter or on the bullpen.
The Braves could also address a roster hole with what Murphy will demand in return with a trade.
A Murphy-Baldwin combination at catcher and designated hitter next season is intriguing. But it shouldn't be Atlanta's only consideration at DH for 2026.
If the team deems Baldwin ready to be an everyday catcher, then a Murphy trade should at least be on the table.