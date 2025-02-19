Former Braves All-Star Inks New Contract With NL West Foe: Report
This December will mark the 10-year anniversary of the Atlanta Braves shipping Shelby Miller to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade that helped bring Dansby Swanson to the Braves.
For the Diamondbacks, the deal didn't work out. But Arizona is set to give Miller another shot in 2025.
MLB insider Robert Murray reported the Diamondbacks signed Miller to a minor-league contract on Feb. 16.
Miller spent one season with the Braves, but despite losing 17 games, it was one of the best in his MLB career. Miller won only six contests and led the National League in losses, but he also had a 3.02 ERA, 1.247 WHIP and 171 strikeouts in 205.1 innings.
For his strong 2015 campaign, Miller made the NL All-Star team.
But roughly a year after acquiring him, the Braves traded Miller to the Diamondbacks with Gabe Speier. In return, the Diamondbacks sent Swanson, Ender Inciarte and Aaron Blair to Atlanta.
The Diamondbacks parted with Swanson just a few months after they selected him No. 1 overall in the MLB amateur draft.
I probably don't have to remind Braves Country how the trade worked out. But in case one has forgotten, Swanson became a star shortstop and key member of Atlanta's 2021 championship team. Meanwhile, Miller flamed out in Arizona.
Miller never made more than 20 starts in a season again after leaving the Braves. He has eclipsed the 100-inning mark just once and never approached the 200-inning plateau again.
In 2018, Miller joined the Texas Rangers. Since then, he's continued his MLB career for the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers. He's never pitched more than one season for any single team since leaving Arizona.
The Braves acquired Miller in a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals in November 2014. The deal sent outfielder Jason Heyward to St. Louis.
But Miller, who is still only 34 years old, will get another crack at pitching for the Diamondbacks this season.
Last year with the Tigers, Miller went 6-8 with a 4.53 ERA in 51 relief appearances. He also had a 0.97 WHIP, 2.1 walks per nine innings rate and 49 strikeouts in 55.2 innings.