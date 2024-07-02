Atlanta Braves are Haven for Veteran Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves showed some of their arms in the bullpen some love when they gave them a shoutout on X. After all, their five relievers with a sub-3.00 ERA are the most in the majors.
This list is a testament to how the Braves handle talent in Atlanta. While Minter is a homegrown product the others exemplify the Braves' ability to revive careers.
The Renaissance Men
Jesse Chavez and Joe Jimenez struggled for their entire careers before coming to Atlanta.
Chavez, as a matter of fact, seems to find consistent success in Atlanta. He left, struggled elsewhere and was picked back up by the Braves only to start dealing again. At 40 years old, he’s pitching the way you would hope to see out of a young, electric closer in his early 20s.
Jimenez had a 5.24 ERA with the Detroit Tigers. In Atlanta, the 29-year-old has had both of his career-best years with a combined 2.85 ERA.
Raisel Iglesias had a solid career before coming to Atlanta. But the first year he started to struggle - he had a 4.04 ERA to start 2022 - the Angels were happy to offload his contract. While you might be quick to say it was one bad year, that’s all it takes sometimes for a reliever’s career to be over.
Even then, neither the Reds nor the Angels got what the Braves got out of Iglesias. In his first 28 games for the Braves in 2022, Iglesias had a 0.34 ERA. Immediate payoff.
When these guys were supposed to be on the tail end or even way past their prime, the Braves found a way to give their careers new life.
But those are the guys who the Braves found already at the MLB level. Dylan Lee was released by the Miami Marlins in March 2021. Despite two scoreless spring training outings, they had seen enough of the then 26-year-old. The Braves inked him to a minor league deal and Lee found himself pitching in the World Series that October - even making a historic, though rather brief, start.
Lee is now pitching to a sub-3.00 ERA for the second time in his career. In 97 career games, he has a 2.72 ERA.
This turnaround doesn’t top with the relievers. Ask Jarred Kelenic who has excelled this season after looking like a failed prospect. He’s only 24, but the Mariners decided it was already time to move on. Then there’s starter Chris Sale, whose best years of his career looked far behind him. The 40-year old has a 2.79 ERA, his best since 2018.
The Braves have a knack for getting careers going or going again. In a year that hasn’t gone as planned, this magic touch has been a saving grace.