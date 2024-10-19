Blockbuster Trade Pitch Nets Braves $75 Million Starting Pitcher
The Atlanta Braves made one of the best trades of the offseason last year, bringing in left-hander Chris Sale. Could history repeat itself this winter?
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer presented a possible scenario where it could. He named the Braves a potential fit for 3-time All-Star starting pitcher Sonny Gray.
"Bob Nightengale of USA Todayreported in September that the Cardinals are planning to shop Sonny Gray this winter," wrote Rymer.
"This is only a year after he signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Cardinals, but that was under a different leadership structure and before the 34-year-old embarked on an up-and-down season that included some time on the injured list.
"The only question is what the Cardinals would want to accomplish with a trade of Gray. They might simply want to dump his contract. But if they also want talent back, chances are they'll have to eat some of it."
As Rymer mentioned, Gray will enter the second year of the 3-year, $75 million deal he signed last year with the St. Louis Cardinals. According to Spotrac, the contract was backloaded, so he is still owed $65 million.
The agreement also includes a $30 million club option for the 2027 season.
While Gray would be an expensive investment for the Braves, he could be an option if he's cheaper than re-signing Max Fried. There's also a chance, as Rymer proposed, that the Cardinals chip in extra cash into any trade involving Gray.
Gray experienced an up-and-down 2024 campaign, posting a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 1.088 WHIP and 203 strikeouts in 166.1 innings. But just a year ago, he finished second in American League Cy Young voting while registering a 2.79 ERA and league-best 2.83 FIP for the Minnesota Twins.
If there's a soft market for Gray, the Braves could buy low on the right-hander as they did with Sale last year.
Gray will turn 35 in November. He is 111-94 with a 3.51 ERA and 1,724 strikeouts in 12 MLB seasons. He has made the All-Star team with three different clubs -- the Twins, Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds. His most recent All-Star bid was in 2023.
He's also posted an ERA below 3.50 in six of his 12 MLB campaigns.