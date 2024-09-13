Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach Earns Notable Title for 2024 Season
The Atlanta Braves offense failed to live up to expectations this season. But the team is still alive for a playoff spot thanks to some high quality pitching. That quality pitching has come from some unlikely sources, including 24-year-old Spencer Schwellenbach.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter picked a "hidden gem" during the 2024 season for all 30 MLB teams. Reuter selected Schwellenbach for the Braves.
"The battle for the No. 5 starter job in the Atlanta Braves rotation this spring was between free agent signing Reynaldo López and incumbents Bryce Elder and AJ Smith-Shawver, and while López was the clear winner, the team's depth was put to the test early when Spencer Strider was lost for the year," wrote Reuter. "After cycling through several ineffective options trying to plug Strider's spot on the staff, Spencer Schwellenbach got his chance on May 29 when he made his MLB debut, and he has been a staple in the rotation ever since."
Schwellenbach fits the description as a "hidden gem," as he had never pitched above High-A prior to this season. While he owns a losing record (5-7), Schwellenbach has posted a 3.78 ERA with 107 strikeouts over 97.2 innings in 17 MLB starts this season.
Perhaps most importantly, the 24-year-old has been available every time it's been his turn in the rotation since late May. That hasn't been true of Reynaldo López or Max Fried since the All-Star break.
Furthermore, Schwellenbach has not allowed more than 3 earned runs in any of his last eight starts. He has registered a 2.87 ERA with a .229 opponents' batting average and 58 strikeouts in 47 innings during that span.
With Fried's future in Atlanta cloudy and Spencer Strider's return perhaps not happening until the middle of 2025, the Braves will have questions in their rotation this offseason. But Schwellenbach's emergence will likely ease some of those rotation concerns.
Right now, though, the Braves need Schwellenbach to continue pitching well to help the team make the postseason. The 24-year-old will start Friday night in the first matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.