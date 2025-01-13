Braves Predicted to Acquire 'Mid-Level Workhorse' for Starting Rotation
It's becoming clear that the big addition Atlanta Braves fans were hoping to come to the team's starting rotation this offseason will indirectly be Spencer Strider. The Braves had one of the best rotations in baseball without him in 2024, and Strider will return to help replace the departed Max Fried and Charlie Morton.
But the Braves will still have a hole in their rotation until Strider is back. That might not happen until late April, at the earliest.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter proposed the Braves sign veteran starter Kyle Gibson to help fill the void in the team's starting rotation until Strider returns.
"A mid-level workhose like Kyle Gibson could be the perfect addition to help bridge the gap to Spencer Strider's eventual return from Tommy John surgery, especially if he can be had on a one-year deal," wrote Reuter.
At 37 years old, it's quite possible Gibson will agree to a 1-year contract. He signed a 1-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals last year. The contract also included a $12 million club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. The Cardinals elected the buyout option, which is why he's a free agent.
Gibson went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.350 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 169.2 innings last season.
The Cardinals somewhat set his price by declining his option. In all likelihood, the Braves could sign Gibson for roughly $10 million on a 1-year deal.
Gibson made the All-Star team in 2021, but he hasn't posted an ERA below 4.24 since then. Over the past three seasons, he has a 4.68 ERA. In 12 MLB seasons, Gibson has registered a 4.52 ERA.
That's not exactly the stellar free agent resume Braves Country wanted out of the team's top starter addition this offseason. But as Reuter mentioned, Gibson is a workhorse.
He has posted at least 160 innings every year since 2018 (with the COVID-shortened 2020 season the lone exception).
That's what the Braves need after two of their top three starters in terms of innings pitched departed this offseason.
Along with Gibson, Reuter projected Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, Spencer Schwellenbach and Grant Holmes to be Atlanta's starting rotation on Opening Day. Obviously, Strider will join the rotation when he's ready.
At that point, the Braves could move Holmes into a long-reliever role. Or, the Braves could use a six-man rotation, which they often did last season.
Reuter also named A.J. Smith-Shawver, Bryce Elder, Ian Anderson, Hurston Waldrep, Davis Daniel, Allan Winans and Dylan Dodd as "internal candidates" to be in the team's starting rotation to begin the regular season.