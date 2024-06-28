Proposed Trade Ships Braves Former 20-HR Outfielder
There is roughly one month until the MLB trade deadline. But MLB pundits are already connecting the Atlanta Braves to a few different outfielders who could be available on the trade market in July.
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter proposed the Braves acquire Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward in exchange for right-hander Allan Winans and pitching prospect JR RItchie.
“With club control through the 2026 season, the Angels don't need to trade him unless they get the return they are seeking, but selling high now makes sense for a team that needs a wide-scale rebuild,” wrote Reuter.
“Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL and center fielder Michael Harris II is also sidelined with a strained hamstring, leaving Adam Duvall, Forrest Wall and Ramón Laureano to fill the void in the outfield.”
Ward hit 23 home runs with 65 RBI while batting .281 over 495 at-bats during the 2022 season. He declined last season to 14 home runs with a .253/.335/.421 slash line, but he missed the final two months of the season after getting hit by a pitch in the face.
This season, Ward has returned to bat just .242 but with 14 home runs in only 285 at-bats through 78 games. He owns a .442 slugging percentage, which is the second-best mark of his career (he had a .473 slugging percentage in 2022).
Ward has mostly split his MLB career between left and right field. The Braves could use another option at either spot with Ronald Acuña out for the season and Michael Harris II currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.
In Reuter’s proposed trade for Ward, the Braves sent a 28-year-old right-hander and one of the organization’s top prospects to the Angels.
Winans has pitched very well at Triple-A, posting a 2.88 ERA in 12 appearances, including 11 starts this season. But in his only MLB start this year, Winans allowed 6 earned runs on 8 hits in 5 innings.
Ritchie is only in rookie ball this season. But MLB.com ranked him the No. 4 prospect in the Braves organization.
The 21-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery last season. But in his first two outings back from the injury, he has allowed no runs and just 1 hit with 4 strikeouts in 5 innings.
Trading Ritchie as part of a package for a 30-year-old outfielder could have a negative long-term impact on the Braves. But to push for another World Series appearance, most pundits have argued Atlanta needs to add an outfielder before the trade deadline.
Ritchie could be a trade chip for the Braves to ensure that acquired outfielder can make an impact during the second half this season and perhaps even in the next couple years.
Ward is hardly the only potential outfield target for Atlanta. SI.com’s Braves Today’s CJ Errickson suggested on June 28 that the Braves should pursue Oakland Athletics outfielder Miguel Andújar.