Teammates Heap Praise on Sean Murphy after Big Night
Rejoice, as it can be done. At long last, with the 5-4 comeback win in extras against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Atlanta Braves have won a game in which they gave up four or more runs. The 0-28 drought has been snapped.
The biggest hit of the night for Atlanta came when down to their final out in the top of the ninth. Catcher Sean Murphy belted a two-run shot to right-center field to tie the game 3-3. Eddie Rosario, who was added to the Braves Monday afternoon, extended the game with a two-out single to set up Murphy's heroics.
In a postgame interview, Murphy gave most of the credit to the team effort. When asked how gratifying it was to get the game-tying home run, he kept how it felt short and to the point.
“It feels good,” Murphy said.
His teammates showed Murphy a little more love.
“On both sides of the plate, catching, as a hitter, it’s just amazing to have him on this team,” right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez said. “He is one of the best in MLB. He’s been great.”
Starting pitcher Bryce Elder, who was called up ahead of Monday night’s game, spoke highly of the leadership coming from the catcher position, including Murphy.
“It’s pretty special, especially as a catcher - him and [Travis d’Arnaud] both are very good,” Elder said. “I don’t know if calming is the right word, but they never panic. They never seem to get caught off guard...it’s pretty special.”
The Braves had been without the 2023 All-Star for nearly two months to start the season due to an oblique strain he suffered on Opening Day. Even after his recovery, he took a bit to get going.
However, Murphy has begun to show more consistency at the plate as of late. In his last 10 games, Murphy is batting .290 with an .869 OPS and two home runs.
The Braves get a weight taken off their shoulders, and it comes as they get extra help on offense from the catcher position.
The Braves return to action Tuesday night. They aim to win their series against the Diamondbacks. Chris Sale will be on the mound for the Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. EST.