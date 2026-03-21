MLB Insider Encourages Braves to Give Jurickson Profar the Boot

Jurickson Profar is officially out of sight for the Atlanta Braves. They're now being encouraged to make the move that puts him out of mind for good. When asked if he'll be back in a Braves uniform, insider Ken Rosenthal said it should be avoided at all costs.

He suggested that it's best if he is released. It's not worth the money to try and give him another chance.

"If I'm them, I eat it," Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. "I don't worry about going forward with Jurickson Profar at that point. He has compromised them enough."

Profar's appeal offically failed per a report earlier this week. His suspension for the entire 162-game season has been upheld. It is without pay. He loses $15 million in salary. He is owed the same amount next season.

Major League Baseball announced earlier this month that Profar tested positive for PEDs. He is the sixth player to receive a 162-game ban for PED use since MLB increased the penalty for two-time offenders to a full season in 2014.

He was suspended for 80 games last season after he tested positive for chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), a hormone that helps the production of testosterone. He missed two additional games on the paternity list. Last season, Profar batted .245 with a .787 OPS, 14 home runs and 43 RBIs in 80-games played.

The Braves are essentially on the hook to pay Profar next season unless he fails another drug test, and he's banned for life. In theory, a lockout could lead to his salary being prorated, but that's not just him. That's every player.

Rosenthal added that since Profar's contract is off the books, the Braves could either use it now to add or save it for any salary they take on at the trade deadline. Unsurprisingly, he reiterated that Lucas Giolito is an option who can be signed on the free-agent market to address their rotation woes.

As of now, Chris Sale (opening day starter), Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López and Grant Holmes are confirmed to be in the rotation. Bryce Elder is the most likely fifth starter at this time.

He also suggested they could make the move to add an outfield bat. In regard to that one, it wouldn't be surprising if the Braves opted to add Dominic Smith to the roster. He's currently in camp with the team, and he could be useful in matchups against right-handed pitching.

They also signed Rowdy Tellez to a minor league deal on Friday. However, he's likely to need some time in Triple-A before he can even be considered as an addition to the 40-man roster.

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