Atlanta Braves Once Again Bring Back Familiar Face to Bullpen
Guess who's back? Back again? Jesse's back. Tell a friend.
The Atlanta Braves selected right-hander Jesse Chavez to the major league roster. This is not an old article. This is as of April 23, 2025.
In a corresponding move, they have transferred infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. to the 60-day injured list and optioned righty Nathan Wiles to Triple-A Gwinnett.
This is the second time this season that the Braves have added Chavez to the Major League roster. He was re-acquired after he was released by the Texas Rangers at the end of Spring Training. He made one appearance in the Los Angeles Dodgers series before he was designated for assignment. He then elected free agency before immediately coming back on yet another minor league contract.
In that one appearance against the Dodgers March 31, he allowed one run on two hits and two walks in two innings pitched. He's looked solid in Triple-A since he went back down. In five appearnces, he's allowed an unearned run on two hits and no walks while striking out 10 in five innings pitched.
During the home series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the bullpen has been back to their usual struggles. Over the last two games, they have allowed nine total runs across the eighth and ninth innings.
Wiles gave up three of those runs in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's game in his Major League debut. He had been added to the 40-man roster the morning before his appearance.
Alvarez is the Braves No. 4 prospect, according to MLB.com. He's been absent from action since he suffered a wrist injury in Spring Training. He was placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of the regular season.
He made his Major League debut last season after Ozzie Albies went on the injured list. He went 3-for-30 before heading back to Triple-A.