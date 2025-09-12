Braves Place Key Reliever Back on Injured List
The Atlanta Braves once again have placed right-hander Daysbel Hernández on the 15-day injured list. He reportedly has right shoulder inflammation, and his time on the injured list is backdated to Tuesday, Sept. 9.
In a corresponding move, they have called up right-hander Hunter Stratton back to the Majors.
He first went on the injured list in late June due to right-forearm inflammation. Since that injury, Hernández has also spent time in Triple-A, both on rehab assignment and twice having been optioned.
In his initial return from the injured list, he was looking like the sharp reliever he had been for much of the season. Since then, he has sputtered out. In 10 games pitched, he has a 9.00 ERA across eight innings of work.
He did not allow a home run throughout the entire season until his last two starts, where he allowed three. Something was clearly up.
If Hernández does pitch again this season, he should be back for the final series of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates. If he is activated the moment he is eligible, he might be able to catch the tail end of the Washington Nationals series.
Overall on the season, he has a 3.41 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP in 39 appearances. As recently as Aug. 15, his season ERA was 2.31.
It is an unfortunate circumstance for Hernández. He had, for a time, truly established himself as a strong option in the back end of the bullpen. With Joe Jimenez out, someone had to take over the setup role. He excelled in the eighth inning for the first few months of the season when many arms were being cycled through.
Stratton has made six appearances for the Braves since coming over in a trade with the Pirates in July.
He has a 1.86 ERA over 9 2/3 innings pitched. He has been a long relief option before, giving the Braves up to three innings in an outing so far.
The bullpen now looks set for the weekend, as the Braves are set to start a three-game series against the Houston Astros, one of two remaining interleague series left on the schedule and the last one in Atlanta.
Hurston Waldrep is set to take the mound for the Braves on Friday, who looks to continue his stellar rookie run. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.