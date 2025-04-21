Braves Acquire Right-Handed Pitcher From Orioles
The Atlanta Braves announced they have acquired right-handed pitcher Scott Blewett from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, they designated left-handed José Suarez for assignment.
If something goes wrong during one of his appearances goes awry, the puns are going to be everywhere.
This is already Blewett's third team this season. He started his season with the Minnesota Twins, making two appearances before being designated for assignment. After two apperances for Baltimore, he was once again designated for assignment.
Despite the bouncing around and limited time in the Majors, the 29-year-old pitcher has pitched well when given the chance. He has a career 1.93 ERA in 21 career appearances. In his four appreances this season, he has a 1.00 ERA in nine innings pitched with 11 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP.
Suarez didn't pitch to badly for the Braves despite being DFA'd. He had a 2.45 ERA in three appearances. He gave the Braves two long relief outings and a scoreless inning on top of that. However, he struggled with baserunners, having a 1.36 WHIP.
The Braves have shuffled the bullpen what feels like ahead of every series this season. Hector Neris, Jesse Chavez, Zach Thompson, Michael Peterson and now Suarez are all examples of pitchers who have already come and gone from the Braves bullpen.
At the low price of cash considerations, they can keep this carousel going until they're happy. However, it wouldn't hurt if this was guy that sticks.
As a unit, the Braves bullpen has a 3.78 ERA. They're slowly improving. In the sweep over the Twins, they allowed two runs over 12 innings pitched. Home runs allowed has been an issue at times. The 10 they have allowed is eighth in MLB.
While the sample size is small, Blewett has a career 0.9 home runs per nine innings.