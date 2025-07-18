Braves Acquire Right-Hander With Starting Experience From Rangers
The Atlanta Braves make a late-night trade with the Texas Rangers to acquire another arm. They announced they acquired right-hander Dane Dunning in exchange for right-hander José Ruiz and cash considerations.
They also, once again, designated Jesse Chavez for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. If history indicates anything, he'll probably be back.
According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Dunning will be a long relief option, but can fill a variety of roles. That's how the Rangers used him when he was up with the big-league team this season.
In five appearances this season, he has a 3.38 ERA across 10 2/3 innings pitched. He's made exclusively long relief appearances, apart from one appearance where he was run out after two-thirds of an inning pitched. He's given the Rangers up to three innings in an outing twice.
In Triple-A, he has been used as a starter, which was his primary role in the Majors for most of his career. In 12 Triple-A appearances, 11 starts, he has a 4.47 ERA.
He's gotten up to six innings pitched and around 70 pitches with Rock Round this season. In the majors, he's passed 50 pitches twice. He wouldn't be able to give the Braves a starter's workload right now, but he could be stretched out further should they need it.
Being able to jump into the rotation would go a long way for the Braves. Four of their starters - Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, Reynaldo López and AJ Smith-Shawver - are out long-term.
While Sale and Schwellenbach will likely re-join the rotation this season, López is looking more like he'll be a bullpen option, if he's able to return late in the season. Smith-Shawver underwent Tommy John surgery, so we won't be seeing him again until later in 2026.
Until late Thursday night, Strider was the only pitcher penciled in for the Yankees series. He'll pitch Friday, Joey Wentz will pitch Saturday and Grant Holmes will pitch Sunday.