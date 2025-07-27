Braves Acquire Starter from Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves have added starting pitching depth ahead of the trade deadline.
In a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Braves have acquired Erick Fedde along with cash considerations in exchange for a player to be named later, the team announced Sunday.
In a corresponding move, Grant Holmes has been transferred to the 60-day injured list, essentially ending his season. Holmes went on the 15-day injured list earlier on Sunday due to right elbow inflammation.
Fedde was recently designated for assignment by the Cardinals. His season was off to a solid start. Through 15 starts, he had a 3.54 ERA. Since then, he’s gonna completely off the rails with a 13.25 ERA over his last five starts. Last season, he had a breakout season in the majors following a season in South Korea. He had a 3.30 ERA in 31 starts.
Maybe a change of scenery might help him get back to his more effective self.
The most important part of acquiring Fedde is that the Braves now have another option for the starting rotation. They were likely going to need his services even if Holmes didn’t go down for the rest of the season.
Each of the five Braves starting pitchers from the Opening Day rotation is now on the injured lists.
Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach will return in August, but Reynaldo López will be bullpen help at the end of the season at best, and AJ Smith-Shawver is out until later next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Meanwhile, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder and Joey Wentz make up the rotation, leaving two spots open. Fedde will fill one of them.
Atlanta Braves on SI reported on Sunday that the Braves are expected to call up No. 4 prospect Hurston Waldrep, and he is expected to start on Monday. It is unknown how this development will change the plan, if it does.