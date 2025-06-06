Braves Activate Former All-Star, Put Righty On IL In Flurry Of Moves
The Atlanta Braves make a key addition to the bullpen official ahead of the series with the San Francisco Giants. The team announced that their former All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel has been added to the big league roster. Left-hander Dylan Dodd is also heading back to Atlanta.
As part of a series of moves, Daysbel Hernández has been placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 5, with right forearm inflammation. Right-hander Scott Blewett was been traded to the Baltimore Orioles for cash consideration.
Kimbrel will make his first appearance in a Braves uniform since 2014. He signed with the Braves toward the end of Spring Training on a minor-league contract.
During his first stint with the Braves, he was arguably the best closer in baseball with a 1.43 ERA and 186 saves over five seasons. He led the National League in saves in four consecutive years and won Rookie of the Year in 2011. He remained a top closer for a few more seasons but has been dealing with inconsistent results since 2019.
Losing Hernández is a tough one for the bullpen. He's been one of the Braves' most reliable relievers this season with a 2.22 ERA in 25 appearances. He exited Wednesday night's game after he was seen shaking his hand after a pitch in the eighth inning.
Dodd used to be a top-30 prospect for the Braves but struggled in his time as a starter. His recent moved to the bullpen had brought promising results. He's had a few stints with the Braves this year, but not all of them have seen him take part in the action. He's tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the team over two appearances this season.
Blewett was designated for assignment Thursday afternoon after allowing five runs in the ninth inning of the Braves gut-punching 11-10 loss to the Diamondbacks. He had a 3.00 ERA in his first 10 appearances for the Braves. This will be his second stint with the Orioles this season. He made two appearances before being picked up by the Braves in a trade for cash considerations. It was the exact course of events but in the reverse.
The Braves head to San Francisco to start a series with the Giants on Friday. First pitch is set for 10:15 p.m. EDT.