Braves Activate Recently Acquired Reliever, Option Lefty
The merry-go-round known as the Atlanta Braves bullpen takes another ride around. The team announced on Sunday that right-hander José Ruiz reported to the big league club. In a corresponding move, left-hander Austin Cox was sent down to Triple-A.
Ruiz was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday morning. He comes in as the replacement right-hander after Craig Kimbrel and Scott Blewett got the boot consecutively in about 48 hours time.
The Phillies designated the 30-year-old pitcher for assignment June 1, according to his MLB.com transaction section. In 16 games pitched, he had an 8.16 ERA with a 1.88 WHIP in 14 1/3 innings pitched. He's had more respectable seasons in the past, including last season when he finished with a 3.71 ERA over 52 games.
Cox is sent back down after making a whopping zero appearances on the mound. He was called up to be in the bullpen after Kimbrel was DFA'd. He got his service time, and now he's heading back to Gwinnett. He had a 4.22 ERA in eight appearances with the Stripers before getting his day of MLB service time.
The Braves bullpen has been a thorn in the team's side over the last three days. First, they blew a six-run lead in the ninth en route to the Braves losing 11-10 to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Blewett gave up five of the seven runs allowed in the ninth and was shown the door.
Two pitches by Pierce Johnson have lost the Braves their last two games. First was a wild pitch that allowed the Giants to score the winning run. Less than 24 hours later, he allowed a two-run walk-off home run. Johnson isn't going anywhere though.
Ruiz likely replaces Cox because of more Major League experience and so the Braves can keep the same number of righties they've had on the staff. He also provides the team with a long relief option, a role that Blewett took on when on the team.
If they can get it together, they have a chance to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Giants and avoid losing seven games in a row. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. EDT.