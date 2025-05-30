Braves Add Lefty, Outfielder to MLB Roster, Smith-Shawver to 60-Day IL
The Atlanta Braves shuffle the roster ahead of their series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday. They recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd yet again and selected outfielder José Azócar to the major league roster.
In corresponding moves, right-hander Michael Peterson is heading back to Triple-A and AJ Smith-Shawer has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. Stuart Fairchild was also placed on the 10-day injured list, which was expected to happen.
Smith-Shawver's move to the 60-day was one you unfortunately could see coming. When words like "tightness," "strained" and "pop" are being used to describe his injury, it was likely he was going to be out for significant time.
Dodd has been on the shuttle between the Braves and Triple-A a couple times already this season. He made his season debut on Thursday in the first game of the Braves doubleheader against the Phillies. He pitched the final two outs of the game to get the Braves out of a jam.
We'll see how long he sticks around. The Braves might call upon Bryce Elder to cover Smith-Shawver's spot in the rotation, and he could be sent down to make room.
Azócar was picked up at some point over the last couple days. The New York Mets designated him for assignment May 24 and then he elected free agency on Wednesday. His pick up is not on their transaction page on his MLB.com profile. However, according to the team, he is coming up to the MLB roster.
Peterson pitched an inning for the the Braves in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing two of the three runs put up by the Phillies late in the game. He was called up after Smith-Shawver went on the IL in between games. He was already in Philadelphia and could jump right in.
Fairchild dislocated his pinky sliding into second base in the first game of the doubleheader - it was not a good day for the Braves injury bug. He stuck around as a pinch-running option for the second game but will now miss some time.