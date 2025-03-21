Braves Add Top Prospect, Two Pitchers to Major League Roster
The Atlanta Braves have announced the addition of three players to their Major League roster, highlighted by top prospect and catcher Drake Baldwin. Right-hander Héctor Neris and Enyel de los Santos join him in heading to Atlanta.
Baldwin has been viewed as the logical choice to be the Opening Day starting catcher since Sean Murphy went down with a cracked rib earlier this month. He has yet to get the nod, but being added to the big league roster gets him one step closer to that moment.
At the plate, Baldwin has looked good throughout the spring with a .318/.436/.375 with two extra-base hits and three RBIs. There hasn't been much power shown off so far, but he's been tough out.
He started Grapefruit League play as a designated hitter, but has been getting catching reps throughout Murphy's absense. By this point, he's caught for virtually the entire starting rotation, including Spencer Strider in his return to live action.
In 72 Triple-A games last season, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
Last season, he represented the Braves in the Futures Game. He was also named their Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. He’s the Braves No. 1 prospect and the No. 62 prospect according to MLB.com for 2025.
Neris was a late addition to Braves camp - coming in as a non-roster invitee - but has looked solid since he arrived. He has tossed two scoreless innings and allowed two baserunners - a hit and a walk. Last season was split between time with the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros. He finished with a 4.10 ERA in 61 appearances.
De Los Santos also came in as a non-roster invitee. Apart from an inning where he gave up both of his earned runs this spring, hitters have had a tough time facing him. He has a .095 opponent's average and a 0.45 WHIP.