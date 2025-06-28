Braves Call Up Reliever, Option Another After Blowout Loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves announced a shuffling of the bullpen following the 13-0 blowout loss to the Phillies. They recalled right-hander Kevin Herget from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned right-hander Michael Petersen in a corresponding move.
Herget was claimed off waivers from the Mets May 18 and immediately assigned to Gwinnett. In 10 appearances with the Stripers, he has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP over 11 2/3 innings pitched. The 34-year-old righty made one appearance with the Mets before being designated for assignment on May 15.
He pitched two innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and no walks while punching out a batter.
Petersen's latest brief trip to the Majors comes to an end. He pitched in games back-to-back nights, giving the Braves a scoreless inning in the series finale with the Mets Thursday and then two innings of one-run ball in the series opener with the Phillies Friday.
It was the first time this season he's made multiple appearances during a Major League stint. Being called up hasn't even guaranteed him an appearance on the mound this year.
Over his four appearances for the Braves this season, he has a 4.05 ERA and a 1.35 in 6 2/3 innings of work.
The swap of Petersen for Herget provides the bullpen with a fresh arm after a hefty workload on Friday.
While a roster shuffle in the bullpen occurred, the relief corp had a solid night overall in Friday night's loss. After Elder allowed 10 runs, nine unearned, over two innings of work, actual relievers allowed just one run over six innings. Two runs in the ninth came off Luke Williams, a shortstop, pitching. Those runs need not apply when evaluating the bullpen.
The Braves look to bounce back and tie the series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. EDT.