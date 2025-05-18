Braves Claim Relief Pitcher From Mets
The Atlanta Braves announced on Sunday they claimed right-hander Kevin Herget off waivers from the New York Mets. He was immediately optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
He was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday.
The 34-year-old righty has appeared in one game for the Mets this season and pitched in parts of the last four seasons for four different teams.
In that one game for the Mets, he pitched two innings allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks while pitching up a strikeout.
He made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022 and appeared for the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. In 25 career Major League appearances, he has a 4.63 ERA.
Herget provides the Braves with extra relief pitching depth in the system. He’s not on the 40-man and will likely spend his time in the minors. However, the carousel the bullpen has experienced during parts of this season, the odds are greater than zero.
Other Recent Transactions
Heading into the weekend, the Braves make a couple more pitching moves. They optioned starting pitcher Bryce Elder to Gwinnett and called up former prospect Dylan Dodd.
Elder was sent down to Triple-A to make room for Spencer Strider in the rotation. Strider is looking likely to pitch on Tuesday. It’s the only day still listed as TBD and AJ Smith-Shawver and Chris Sale are penciled in for Wednesdays and Thursday.
Manager Brian Snitker said Strider would make his return during the Nationals series, hence the open spot on Tuesday he can slide into.
Dodd, originally a starter, has found his stride in the bullpen as of late. According to Stripers' broadcaster, Dave Lezotte, Dodd hasa 1.08 ERA in his last 9 appearances.