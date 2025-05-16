Braves Call Up Former Prospect to Add Bullpen Help
The Atlanta Braves announced they have called up former prospect left-hander Dylan Dodd from Triple-A. As recently as last season, Dodd was the No. 15 prospect on MLB.com.
In 16 appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett, he has a 5.74 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
This move comes the morning after Bryce Elder was sent down to Gwinnett to make room for Spencer Strider in the rotation. Dodd will provide bullpen help while Elder continues to be a starter in Triple-A. Strider is expected to pitch during the Nationals series next week. The specific game is to be determined.
Dodd has made eight career appearances (seven starts) for the Braves over parts of two seasons. He has a 7.68 ERA in 36 1/3 career innings pitched in the Majors.
The bullpen could use the extra arm after a long stretch of games without a day off. The Braves are on day 15 of 17 without a break. The first one since Friday, May 1, will be this upcoming Monday.
It’s helped that the starting rotation has been getting six or seven innings per game. It’s taken some of the pressure off. However, the late-inning guys are still out there nearly every day, and they need a break. Raisel Iglesias was given a night off during the Nationals series. Daysbel Hernández hasn’t pitched since Monday. However, he would have pitched Wednesday had the Braves 4-1 lead held up.
Dylan Lee pitched in the eighth inning on Thursday instead of the seventh to help shake things up. Pierce Johnson came in the seventh since the usual was moved back an inning.
Having Dodd come in to pitch an inning or two for just a game could help get the usual arms the rest they need.
The Braves start their road trip with a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.