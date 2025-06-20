Braves to DFA Pitcher, Pencil in Prospect for Start vs Marlins
The Atlanta Braves are already preparing their next roster moves following their sweep of the Mets on Thursday. According to manager Brian Snitker after the game, right-hander José Ruiz will be designated for assignment and Didier Fuentes will be added to the 40-man roster to start Friday's series opener against the Miami Marlins.
Ruiz made two appearances for the Braves in his brief stint. He pitched a scoreless inning against the Brewers on June 10 and gave up three of the 10 runs scored by the Rockies on Sunday. Ruiz was picked up on waivers from the Phillies following the decision to DFA Craig Kimbrel after one game.
Fuentes was first reported to be getting a call-up earlier on Thursday before the series finale against the Mets. He made just one start for Triple-A Gwinnett on June 14, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing a run on three hits while walking none and striking out six. He threw 46 of his 71 pitches for strikes.
Fuentes signed with the Braves out of Colombia for $75,000 during the 2022 international signing period. He spent the first season in the complex league before spending two seasons with Single-A Augusta.
The 20-year-old righty is now the Braves 'No. 10 prospect in their system and has been quickly rising through the ranks this season. He began his season with High-A Rome and moved up a level every few starts. However, he began to catch serious attention during his performance at the Spring Breakout back in March.
He took the mound for the final three innings of the game and shut down Detroit Tigers' prospect hitters. He pitched a scoreless outing, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out seven. Four of his punchouts came on fastballs up in the zone.
Starting the young arm will give the Braves a chance to give the starting rotation an extra day of rest, something Snitker likes to do from time to time during the season.
The Braves head to Miami for their series against the Marlins Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.