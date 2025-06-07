Braves Claim RHP From NL East Rival In Follow Up To Kimbrel Move
The Atlanta Braves have already found a potential replacement for Craig Kimbrel in the bullpen. The team announced Saturday afternoon that they claimed right-hander José Ruiz off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Phillies designated the 30-year-old pitcher for assignment June 1, according to his MLB.com transaction section. In 16 games pitched, he had an 8.16 ERA with a 1.88 WHIP in 14 1/3 innings pitched. He's had more respectable seasons in the past, including last season when he finished with a 3.71 ERA over 52 games.
Ruiz's arrival to the Braves organization comes just hours after the Braves designated their former All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel for assignment. Kimbrel re-signed with the Braves on a minor league deal toward the end of Spring Training after a decade away from the team.
He was called up to the big league roster on Friday and made one appearance before being removed from the 40-man roster. What happens to him next remains to be determined. In that one outing, he pitched a scoreless inning, allowing a walk and a hit while striking out a batter. He threw just six of his 14 pitches for strikes and the velocity on his fastball was barely over 91 mph.
Even with the visible issues with Kimbrel, seeing him out the door in less than 24 hours was a surprising decision to many. It doesn't help that they designated right-hander Scott Blewett for assignment and then traded him to the Baltimore Orioles.
It forced the Braves to go out and find another arm. Ruiz was on the waiver wire, and they scooped him up. His numbers won't boost confidence that he's a solid replacement, but we'll see what his role becomes other than depth.
Ruiz brings a four-seemer and a sinker that both sit in the mid-90s. However, hitters have been hitting over .400 against both of those pitches this season, according to his baseball savant page.
Perhaps the Braves think they can make tweeks and make good use out of him. There is also the possibility they needed another reliever fast and this was their chance.
Another move the Braves made today was calling up left-hander Austin Cox, who was part of the corresponding move to DFAing Kimbrel.