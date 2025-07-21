Braves, Yet Again, Outright Fan Favorite to Triple-A Gwinnett
The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday evening that right-hander Jesse Chavez has been outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.
He was designated for assignment Thursday night as part of the roster moves that added Dane Dunning to the 40-man roster. Right-hander José Ruiz and cash considerations were sent to the Texas Rangers to complete the deal.
Previously, Chavez had elected free agency and then re-signed with the team, but chose to accept his assignment this time around.
Chavez has been on and off the Braves 40-man roster throughout the season. He's made four appearances this season, pitching to a 9.00 ERA and a 2.38 WHIP in four appearances this season. He's been used a long relief option in all but one of his outings. He gave the Braves two innings twice and gave them three innings another time.
In 23 Triple-A appearances this season, Chavez has a 2.05 ERA and a 1.17 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched. He pitches well enough that he can stick around the organization in some fashion.
The 41-year-old pitcher first appeared with the Braves during the 2010 season, but the tenure that would solidify him in Braves lore came over a decade later. He was signed to a minor league contract ahead of the 2021 season and won a World Series with the team that season. His departure and return to the team quickly became a running gag.
His total times re-joining the organization since about eight times, if you include times he elected free agency and then re-signed, along with the times he went to other teams and ultimately came back.
So, at this point, most are assuming, unless he retires, that he'll return at some point. It's hard to rule it out.
The Atlanta Braves are coming off dropping their three-game series against the New York Yankees. They look to bounce back when they take on the San Francisco Giants on Monday.