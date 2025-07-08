Braves Promote Prospect to Triple-A After Dominant Double-A Showing
The Atlanta Braves have moved up one of their top-30 prospects to Triple-A. Right-handed starter and No. 23 prospect Ian Mejia is heading to Gwinnett after a dominant showing with Double-A Columbus this season.
Through 14 games, 10 starts, he has a 1.96 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and 60 strikeouts over 78 innings. As he's built up his workload this season, he's been able to give the Clingstones seven innings or more five times and at least six innings nine times.
This will be his second promotion to Triple-A. He made one appearance last season, allowing five earned runs over 1 1/3 innings pitched.
Mejia was drafted out of New Mexico State by the Braves in the 11th round of the 2022 draft and signed for $100,000. His prospect profile emphasizes his pitch mix.
"Mejia’s feel for pitching and the ability to mix his offerings to keep hitters off-balance stands out more than any of his pure stuff," his MLB.com profile said. "His fastball averaged around 92 mph last year and maxed out at 94 mph. It doesn’t feature a ton of life, but he commands the pitch consistently. His low-80s slider is his go-to pitch, and he threw it almost as much as his heater in 2024, missing bats at a 42-percent clip. His 83-84 mph changeup is a decent third offering and he’s been working on a splitter as well."
He also notably can repeat his delivery well. He's projected to be a No. 5 starter in the rotation and close to being Major League ready.
If he puts together a solid sample size in Triple-A, he could get a shot at bolstering the Braves rotation. They've been battered by injuries yet again this season, losing Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach over the last month.
Manager Brian Snitker has little, if any, desire to make bullpen days a normal part of the schedule. It's only out of necessity that he would opt for it again. Mejia isn't an immediate option, but could be sometime after the All-Star Break.