Braves Prospect Year in Review: Patrick Clohisy, the MiLB Speedster

The Atlanta Braves have no shortage of quality pieces in the outfield. Whether it’s Ronald Acuña, Jr., Jurickson Profar, Michael Harris, II or even new acquisition Mike Yastrzemski, the Braves appear set out in the grass for years to come.

Even in the minor leagues, the Braves have talent brewing in the outfield, but most aren’t expected to make their Major League debuts until 2028 at the earliest. However, there is an under-the-radar option who could potentially work his way to the majors during the next couple of seasons, Patrick Clohisy.

Clohisy is a 24-year-old outfielder who was drafted in the 11th round of the 2024 June Amateur Draft out of St. Louis University, and he’s quickly made his presence known in the minor leagues.

Clohisy slashed .254/.335/.346 with 20 doubles, three triples, and seven homers while striking out 105 times throughout 131 games in 2025, split between High-A Rome and Double-A Columbus. It was the first time he saw action in Double-A in his career. During this stretch, he swiped 79 bags, 60 with High-A Rome and 19 with Double-A Columbus. Speed is a clear top asset of his.

However, arguably his best stretch this season didn’t come during the regular season. It came when he was seeing action in the Arizona Fall League.

In 21 games with the Glendale Desert Dogs, the team that Braves players were assigned to for this season, he had a slash line of .284/.389/.383 with one home run, 11 RBIs and a ridiculous 22 stolen bases.

Though his hitting metrics aren’t exactly jumping off the page, some key stats reveal what he could bring to the table. His 2025 season put him in the 95th percentile for sweet spot percentage, meaning he’s finding the best part of his bat on more hits than 95% of minor leaguers.

Additionally, he’s become quite a disciplined hitter, earning himself a stellar 93rd percentile ranking in strikeout percentage. His 93rd percentile for ZSwing percentage, or pitches swung at in the strike zone, is a strong testament to his pitch selection, though he’s sometimes struggled to make contact with those pitches, resulting in a 64th-percentile whiff percentage.

Clohisy’s age, top-level speed and consistent production project him well to make a debut in the Major Leagues as soon as late 2026 in the best case. However, this assumes he gets to Triple-A and looks good at that level right away. The Braves may have to allow him to have more time in the oven before giving him a chance in the show. Either way, he’s certainly set to make his debut much sooner than the Braves’ top outfield prospects if he keeps this pace.

With the Braves’ Major League outfield looking as strong as it is, Clohisy may have a difficult time finding a consistent spot on the Braves’ roster if he makes it all the way up. However, there are a few ways we could look at where he fits into the plan.

With the team, he could provide depth. Depending on how certain expiring contracts over the next couple of seasons line up, he could prove to be a fourth outfielder at some point. Even just as a pinch runner, there's value. He could be a potential trade piece for a Braves team that’s still running low on quality pitching. Maybe he could be the finishing touch on a trade for a starter, along with a couple of other assets.

When he starts to be ready for more playing time, it could also line up with expiring contracts. You never know, but fortunately for him, there is a promise that he could be a solid contact hitter with invaluable speed on the basepaths.

