Braves Sign Two Pitchers, Invite Three to Spring Training
The Atlanta Braves have signed two more pitchers to minor league contracts and have invited three more to Spring Training as non-roster invitees.
According to Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton and the Atlanta Journal-Constitutions Justin Toscano, left-hander Jake Diekman and right-hander Dylan Covey have signed with the Braves and have been invited to camp along with recently signed Chad Kuhl.
Kuhl inked a deal with the Braves back on Feb. 5. Last season, Kuhl made 31 appearances, one of which was a start. He posted an 0-2 record with a 5.06 ERA, 1.519 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings. That was the lowest his ERA has been since 2021.
Diekman provides the Braves with another lefty option for the bullpen. His career has been a bit of a seesaw performance-wise, but it’s averaged out to having a 3.91 ERA over the last 13 seasons. During his time with the Mets last season, he finished with a 5.63 ERA in 43 appearances. The season prior, he had a 2.18 ERA in 50 appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays. In the right situation, he can be a shutdown arm for the back end of the bullpen.
Covey last appeared in the Majors in 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent 2024 in the minors rehabbing from a right shoulder strain injury. He signed with the New York Mets early this offseason but was designated for assignment early this month and ultimately elected free agency.
In 28 appearances with the Phillies in 2023, he had a 3.69 ERA in 39 innings pitched. He had 10 appearances where he pitched two innings or more that season. Should he break camp with the big league club, he could provide the team with a long relief option.