MLB Insider Pumps Brakes on Sean Murphy Trade Speculation
Reports regarding Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy continue to indicate he’s sticking around after the deadline. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, there is no plan to trade Murphy, adding how much they like the DH/catcher tandem with Drake Baldwin.
It’s been a go-to move in the lineup since they resumed play after the All-Star Break. Marcell Ozuna had been struggling for long enough, and the duo was established.
Murphy has been in a cold spell lately, but his run since alternating roles with Baldwin got off to a strong start. He was also hitting well heading into the Break.
He notably goes through his bursts of pop during the season. He hit five of his 16 home runs this season between July 2 and July 12. When he’s on, he’s on.
Baldwin, meanwhile, is one of the top candidates for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Overall, in his rookie year, he’s batting .280 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.
He struggled in June after he earned the NL’s Rookie of the Month in May, but returned to his usual business in July. This month, he’s batting .282 with a .811 OPS, two home runs and 15 RBIs - consistent with his season numbers.
The Braves are fan of this tandem in the lineup for good reason, but things change come the offseason. There have been reports that Murphy could be moved over the offseason.
Its too early for any winter plans to be set in stone, but it’s already clear the Braves will at least listen to offers on certain players, depending on timing. They won’t trade any long-term players at the deadline, but the offseason might be a better time to do it.
It could be difficult long term determining full time roles for both with this strategy, but for now, it works and they’re sticking to it.