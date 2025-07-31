Braves' Ozuna to 'Accept Any Deal' From Any Team Under One Condition
For the once-dominant Atlanta Braves, things seem to be at rock bottom.
They’re 45-61, with several hitters at or below the Mendoza line, while possessing an injury-ridden roster that’s taken pieces out of pitchers, fielders, and catchers alike.
As a result, the Braves, for the first time in years, are likely to be sellers at the deadline instead of buyers.
Additionally, reports indicate that the Braves will look to move on from players with free agency or expiring contracts, in hopes of rebuilding the team that once dominated the NL East. Ozzie Albies made headlines when it was reported that the Braves would entertain offers for him, but one Brave has garnered more trade speculation than any other: Marcell Ozuna.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday that Ozuna, despite having rights to veto any trade due to the 10-and-5 nature of his contract, will accept any deal from any team– if they meet his one condition.
“Atlanta DH Marcell Ozuna, who has 10-and-5 rights and can veto any trade, is now expected to approve any deal if the team guarantees him everyday playing time. He recently lost his starting job with Atlanta,” Nightingale wrote.
For those who aren’t as familiar with MLB contract negotiations, 10-and-5 rights are essentially denoted by 10 years of service in the MLB, and at least five seasons in a row with a player’s current team. When these criteria are met, the player receives the right to veto any and all potential trades.
With that in mind, it becomes clear that playing time is clearly more important to Ozuna than his time with the Braves, as he quickly became willing to leave as soon as he lost his starting role.
Baseball is a brutal game, and chances are limited, so it makes sense that Ozuna is pushing to play as much as possible. This could even be a way for the former three-time All-Star to try to leverage his seniority in order to get his starting role back.
However, that may not be the most realistic scenario, though, especially since the Braves have begun a transition into using other players, usually catchers, as the team’s DH.
Ozuna is slashing .232/.358/.743 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs, but that doesn’t seem to be enough for the Braves, who are scrambling to make any changes in a desperate effort to save a sunken season.