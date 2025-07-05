REPORT: Braves Release Recently DFA'd Outfielder
Alex Verdugo's time with the Atlanta Braves has officially come to an end. According to The Athletic's David O'Brien, the Braves released him on Sunday after he cleared waivers.
Verdugo was designated for assignment Wednesday morning to make room for Jurickson Profar on the 40-man roster. The latter was reinstated from an 80-game suspension that was levied on him due to a positive test for performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).
The Braves signed Verdugo before Profar was suspended. However, Verdugo didn't make his debut until a couple of weeks after the suspension occurred.
His addition looked promising at first. He batted .322 with an .825 OPS in his first 14 games. However, his numbers declined after that. He batted .203 with .481 OPS in his latter 42 games. Knowing the Braves have Eli White and Stuart Fairchild as options for both the outfield and pinch-running situations, Verdugo was the odd man out.
Verdugo signed with the Braves toward the end of Spring Training on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. He took some time in Triple-A to get back into shape, having missed Spring Training, before joining the Major League team.
A few days before he inked his deal with the Braves in March, it was reported that he hadn't received a formal Major League offer from a single team.
Offensive production from the outfield has been a thorn in the Braves' side all season. So far, Profar has been getting his job done in the lineup. In his first three games back, he's 4-for-12 with two solo home runs and four runs scored. If he's gotten a base knock, he's found his way home.