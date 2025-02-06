Minor League Pitcher Speaks Out on Joining Braves Organization
Everyone loves an underdog story. Well, the Atlanta Braves added a relief pitcher to their roster with just about the biggest underdog story one could imagine.
The Braves announced on their transactions page on Feb. 5 that they signed right-hander reliever Tyler LaPorte to a minor-league contract.
LaPorte signed his deal more than a week prior to the Braves making the signing official on their website. The pitcher addressed joining the Atlanta organization on his Instagram on Jan. 27.
“Believe in your dreams, you could really turn to somethin,” wrote LaPorte in quotation marks.
"First an foremost, thanks to the Atlanta Braves for believing in me and giving me a shot. All praise to God ✝️ I couldn’t have done this alone. From the trenches of juco to the last four years in Indy ball, I’ve met some great people. The lord has provided me with such amazing mentors recently that no amount of money can repay for what they’ve done to help. This is for the ones who just keep on showing up. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey and still continue..
"All luv, keep going…..#ATL"
LaPorte will turn 28 in April, and he has only pitched in Independent Minor League Baseball. For that reason, it's easy to dismiss the signing as insignificant.
But LaPorte has shown promise as a relief pitcher since switching to the mound on a full-time basis in 2021. Prior to that in college, he split his time between pitching and the left side of the infield at Southern.
Last season for Windy City in the Frontier League, LaPorte posted a 3-1 record with a 3.03 ERA, 1.121 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 35.2 innings. He also registered 13 saves as the team's closer.
LaPorte will not make an impact for the Braves at the MLB level in 2025. But he's a pitcher to keep an eye on during the spring and his subsequent minor league season.
LaPorte has a long way to go to make that dream a reality, but stranger things have happened. His baseball journey will continue with the Braves this spring.