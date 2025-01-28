NL East Rivals, Dodgers Showing Interest in Braves World Series Champion Reliever
The Atlanta Braves have already seen a member of their 2021 World Series bullpen leave this offseason to sign with the New York Mets. That was A.J. Minter, who agreed to 2-year, $22 million contract to join the Big Apple.
Fellow left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek could join Minter in New York or sign with another one of Atlanta's top rivals.
Si on Mets' Pat Ragazzo reported last week that the Mets sent scouts to watch Matzek pitch a bullpen session in Irvine, CA. Scouts from the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees were also present.
Matzek was an incredible force out of the bullpen for the Braves during the 2020 and 2021 postseasons. In 20 postseason appearances during those two seasons, Matzek registered a 1.48 ERA and 0.945 WHIP with 38 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.
He made 13 relief appearances on the team's way to the 2021 title. Matzek went 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 0.894 WHIP in 15.2 innings.
Matzek dominated during the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons as well. But he hasn't been the same pitcher since undergoing Tommy John surgery following the 2022 playoffs.
He missed the entire 2023 season because of the surgery. Last year, he registered a 9.90 ERA and 1.900 WHIP in 11 appearances.
The Braves traded Matzek to the San Francisco Giants as part of a deal for outfielder Jorge Soler and relief pitcher Luke Jackson. Matzek made five rehab appearances for Triple-A Sacramento but never pitched for the Giants.
San Francisco released Matzek about a month after the trade. The following day, Matzek rejoined the Braves but didn't pitch again at the MLB level in 2024.
If healthy, it makes sense for an MLB team to give Matzek an opportunity. The risk with adding him is relatively low while the reward is potentially high.
But since his dominating the 2021 postseason, Matzek has posted a 4.70 ERA in 53 MLB games.
Matzek has previously gone through difficult stretches in his career. He began in the MLB as a starter for the Coloradio Rockies in 2014. But he went 6-11 with a 4.05 ERA that season. He mostly pitched in the minor leagues the following season, and then in 2016, Matzek made zero MLB appearances.
Eventually, Matzek found his niche as a setup man in the Braves organization.
He's made 144 relief appearances and 24 starts in his MLB career. Matzek has a 16-21 career record with a 3.72 ERA, 1.360 WHIP and 272 strikeouts in 285.1 MLB innings pitched.